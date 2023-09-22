Akillis Rendez-Vous Campaign Featuring Capture Collection







Caroline Gaspard, founder and designer of Akillis, invites friends of the brand to share her passions for challenges, adrenaline and transcendance through the new Rendez-vous campaign.

The first instalment shared her passion for adrenaline and determination through sport with the Fatal Attraction and Bang Bang collections. For the second instalment, Caroline shares her passion for dance through the Capture Collection. More than jewelry, the Capture Collection is an expression of a personality punctuated by the movements of life.

CAPTURE is the most singular and graphic expression of Akillis' biting passion. This shifting symbol of seduction embodies the love battle to better capture, tame and hold on to desire.

