Dubai Health Authority Employees Receive Expo 2020 Dubai Medal

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 21, 2023: Dubai Health Authority( DHA) employees were recognised and honoured with the Expo 2020 Dubai Medal, in implementation of the directive by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to award Expo 2020 Dubai Medals to individuals who played a key role in the success of the global event hosted by the UAE.

A total of 40 employees received certificates of appreciation and medals for their volunteering work, which greatly contributed to the success of Expo 2020 Dubai.



The ceremony took place at the Authority's headquarters. On this occasion, as per His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's directive, His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, honoured awardees and expressed his pride and admiration for the employees' dedication and highlighted that this is a badge of honour for DHA and its employees.



He emphasised the positive values and sense of social responsibility within the Emirati society, which have fostered a culture of volunteering and collaboration within the Authority.



In addition to their volunteering efforts, the DHA actively participated in Expo 2020 Dubai by providing high-quality medical services to millions of visitors.



Al Ketbi praised the awardees for their exceptional contributions and congratulated them on their well-deserved recognition. He said that their achievements serve as a source of inspiration for all employees of the DHA to continue their commitment to comprehensive healthcare and community service.