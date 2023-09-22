Dubai Sports Council & International Cricket Council Discuss Ways Of Boosting Common Cooperation

H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), confirmed the prestigious status of Dubai in hosting various international championships, besides hosting of the headquarters of international sports federations & organizations, thanks to the availability of all factors of success & attraction to sports championships & entities; top of these factors are the proper legislations, well-based infrastructure & distinctive quality of life.



He also affirmed the importance of the cricket sport & its distinctive status among the other various international sports events, which take place in Dubai annually & attract prominent group of world stars, participants & fans from all over the world, thanks to generous sponsorship of this sport besides the hosting of the headquarters of the International Cricket Council & the Asian Cricket Confederation, in addition to the unique sports facilities in Dubai; top of which is Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai Sports City.



H.E. Saeed Hareb explained DSC's keenness to boost cooperation with the International Cricket Council, the Emirates Cricket Board and the Asian Cricket Confederation, aiming to develop & popularize the culture of the exercise of cricket sport.



This came during a visit, held to DSC's premises by Mr. Greg Barclay, President of the International Cricket Council, and Mr. Khalid Al-Zarooni, Deputy President of the Emirates Cricket Board, accompanied by Mr. Jeff Allardyce, Technical Manager of the International Cricket Council and Mr. Mubashar Rahmani, the Technical Secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board.



The visitors were received by H.E. Saeed Hareb, and H.E. Naser Aman Al-Rahma, the Assistant Secretary General of DSC, in the presence of Mr. Ali Omar, Director of Sports Events Dept. in DSC.



Mr. Greg Barclay thanked DSC for the cordial receiving, and stated:“I visited Dubai many times. However, during this visit, I am pleased to collaborate with DSC & the Emirates Cricket Board. Dubai is a unique destination where sports events & championships can be hosted, because of the availability of the distinctive facilities & the prominent organizational experiences”.



Mr. Khalid Al-Zarooni expressed pleasure toward his visit to DSC's premises and the discussion of ways to boost cooperation between the two parties. He remarked:“The transition of the official headquarter of the International Cricket Council to Dubai is an eminent achievement. The existence of this premises in the country has encouraged us to host several international championships in cooperation with the Emirates Cricket Board; among which are the Cricket World Cup, Asian Cup & World Cup qualifiers. Well-developed sports facilities & international courts are established in Dubai. The International Federation has therefore been encouraged to organize main & sub championships in the Emirate. We collaborate with the International Cricket Council to launch educational programs for schools to attract & develop sports talents in cricket through resorting to prominent experts from the International Federation”.



H.E. Saeed Hareb accompanied the delegations of the International Cricket Council & the Emirates Cricket Board in a tour around DSC's premises.



The President & the CEO of the International Cricket Council received a gift of two English versions of“My Story” the masterpiece book, written by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Vice President & Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

