Bigo Live Presents "Our Day is Saudi" – A Grand Celebration of KSA National Day

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai-UAE: 21 September 2023 – Bigo Live, the leading global livestreaming platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of “Our Day is Saudi” (يومنا سعودي), a spectacular celebration of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's National Day. This activity is part of Bigo Live's commitment to its vibrant community, inviting everyone from across the MENA region to join the festivities and share in the spirit of Saudi Arabia's rich culture and heritage. To encourage more users to engage in livestreaming, Bigo Live is set to offer captivating prizes, including the coveted Golden iPhone 15 and an unforgettable trip for two to Alula, known for its historical beauty, motivating users to continue delivering captivating content and fostering a vibrant community.



Taking place from September 20th to September 23rd, the Our Day is Saudi activity will introduce a unique event page within the application that allows users to commemorate the KSA National Day in a grand and memorable manner. Bigo Live aims to bring users together from all walks of life to participate in this joyful celebration. Users are invited to participate in a variety of online community where they will be encouraged to share their favorite celebratory dances, national wear and showcase their own renditions of traditional dances and more. As part of the celebration, Bigo Live has also prepared a range of KSA-themed gifts that users can send to others to express their joy and participate in the festivities.



Renowned acting coach Monther Rayhaneh will be working with relevant local authorities to unveil upcoming projects that will further enrich the cultural landscape of Saudi Arabia on September 24th. Participants can expect to be inspired and enlightened as they delve into the vibrant world of Saudi arts, music, and traditions.



Additionally, Saudi broadcasters are gearing up for live streaming festivities in celebration of Saudi Arabia's National Day. They will be adorned in the traditional color green, symbolizing the nation's prosperity and growth, while also sharing their elaborate plans for the celebration. Participants will also highlight the unique offerings within different cities of the country, providing viewers with a deeper understanding and appreciation of Saudi Arabia's diverse cultural heritage.



“Our Day is Saudi is more than just a celebration; it's a testament to the power of unity, cultural diversity, and the joy of coming together as a global community,” commented a spokesperson from Bigo Live. “At Bigo Live, we believe in transcending borders and connecting hearts. This event embodies our commitment to fostering understanding, respect, and appreciation among our diverse user base. We invite everyone to join us in commemorating Saudi Arabia's National Day and experiencing the rich tapestry of its culture.”



Whether you are a broadcaster, a viewer, or simply someone looking to immerse yourself in the cultural richness of Saudi Arabia, this "Our Day is Saudi" celebration promises something for everyone. As a pioneer in the live streaming industry, Bigo Live continues to innovate and provide a seamless platform for users to share their talents, connect with like-minded individuals, and participate in a global community. With millions of active users worldwide, Bigo Live remains committed to delivering exceptional live streaming experiences and empowering individuals to express themselves freely.







