Ground Penetrating Radar Market Size Is Projected To Reach $1.1 Billion By 2030 | Growing At A CAGR Of 8.2%

Ground Penetrating Radar Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Ground Penetrating Radar Market by Type, Component, Offering, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

The global ground penetrating radar market size was valued at $0.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Ground penetrating radar (GPR) is a geophysical technology for imaging below the surface of ground by using radar pulses. It is a nonintrusive approach of surveying the subsurface to look for metals, concrete, asphalt, pipes, and cables. This nondestructive method detects reflected signals from subsurface structures using electromagnetic (EM) radiation in the microwave frequency band (VHF/UHF frequencies) of the radio spectrum.

Benefit of GPR systems over other traditional technologies such as radiography and rise in concerns related to safety & protection of underground utilities act as the key growth drivers of the global ground penetrating radar market. In addition, surge in demand for GPR for a wide range of applications such as concrete investigation, transportation infrastructure, municipal inspection, disaster inspection, geology & environment, and archaeology foster the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the ground penetrating radar industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, ground penetrating radar market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the global ground penetrating radar market include,

⦁Guideline Geo

⦁Sensors and Software Inc.

⦁Leica Geosystems AG

⦁ids georadar

⦁Utsi Electronics Ltd.

⦁Radiodetection

⦁Chemring Group plc

⦁Geophysical Survey Systems Inc.

⦁Hilti

⦁Penetradar Corp.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected the electronics and semiconductor sector. Business and manufacturing units across various countries were closed, owing to increase in number of COVID-19 cases, and are expected to remain closed in first quarter of 2022. Furthermore, partial or complete lockdown has disrupted global supply chain posing challenges for manufactures to reach customers.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America contributed maximum revenue in 2020. However, between 2020 and 2030, the GPR market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. This is attributed to increase in demand from the emerging countries such as India, China, and South Korea.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This study comprises analytical depiction of the global GPR market size along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

⦁The overall ground penetrating radar market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁The market ground penetrating radar market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the ground penetrating radar market share of key vendors.

⦁The report includes the market trends and the market share of key vendors.

