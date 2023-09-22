Ruler Of Ras Al Khaimah: Promoting Economic Growth Key Pillar In Sustainable Development Drive

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 21st September, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, stressed the importance of supporting national companies to enhance their competitiveness and contribution to the emirate's gross domestic product.

He made this statement while attending the launch of the new corporate strategy and brand identity of ADX-listed Ras Al Khaimah Properties (RAK Properties).

“Supporting national companies is a top priority in Ras Al Khaimah's plans to build a sustainable economy,” Sheikh Saud said.“By supporting these companies, we can enhance our flexibility and ability to face various economic challenges and improve the quality of life for all those living in the emirate.”

The launch of RAK Properties' new strategy and brand identity marks a new milestone in the company's investment journey aimed at enhancing its competitive position in the UAE real estate market.

Sheikh Saud praised RAK Properties for its contributions to the emirate's real estate and investment sector, adding that the company's new strategy will help it to continue playing a leading role in the development of Ras Al Khaimah's economy.