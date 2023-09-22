Local Press: How Dubai Is Managing Its Property Boom

ABU DHABI, 22nd September, 2023 (WAM) -- A local newspaper has said that Dubai's post-Covid property market is thriving, with recent images showing queues of people lining up in the middle of the night to buy luxury homes on Palm Jebel Ali are a clear indicator of Dubai's property boom.

Speaking to The National, Matthew Solomon, sales team manager with estate agents Haus & Haus, said investors have been queuing since 3 am on Wednesday. "The demand for these sorts of high-end properties is continuing to grow and grow," he said. "The fact that a launch can cause so much frenzy says that the demand is still very high."

"Such sales indicate the strength of interest and momentum in a post-pandemic era. The emirate's residential property market posted strong growth in August, with total sales up 37 percent annually to AED31.2 billion ($8.5 billion). Sales have gone hand in hand with continuing increases in residential rents," The National said in an editorial on Friday.

According to data published in the 2022 Residential Market Report by estate agents Betterhomes, there has been a large increase in apartment rents in several Dubai communities, such as Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Lakes Towers that all recorded growth in leasing prices of between 20 and 22 percent.

Villa communities witnessed an "incredible" increase in annual rents, with average prices rising by 56 percent to AED428,019 ($116,500).

The editorial added, "There is little sign that this demand will cool in the short term. Thanks to its job opportunities, booming economy and high salaries, Dubai's population passed 3.5 million last year, and with a major expansion of the city planned, the government's target is 5.8 million people by 2040.

"Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi have completed multi-billion property deals in the first half of this year, and The National has reported on companies that are on the hunt to recruit and retain real estate consultants, construction professionals, architectural designers and urban planners.

"Rising property prices are not unmitigated good news for everyone, and many people on more modest incomes need decent and affordable places to live. In addition, not everyone looks at property as an investment asset to buy and sell – most people want a home of their own."

The authorities have been aware of this need and have worked on careful regulation. In 2019, Dubai formed a higher committee for real estate, headed by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and senior property developers to strike a balance between supply and demand in the sector.

In April this year, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, launched an international design competition for a "highly affordable, expandable, innovative and aesthetically pleasing house" that families could mortgage for AED1 million.

"Government incentives for foreign investors and the strong promotion of tourism are paying off for a country that is experiencing population growth. But the mixed experience of property booms around the world reveals the importance of cautious steps to steering this growing sector, which the UAE has been taking. Sustainable growth and ambitious projects, in addition to providing homes and good regulation, are quite promising," concluded the Abu Dhabi-based daily.