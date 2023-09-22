UNIFIL Coordinates With Lebanese Army To Extend Gov't Authority: UNIFIL Chief

“We coordinate closely with the Lebanese Armed Forces, conducting patrols with them and on our own, to help the government someday exercise its authority over the entirety of this beautiful country,” a UNIFIL statement quoted Lazaro Saenz as saying.

His remarks came during a ceremony held at the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura of southern Lebanon to mark the International Day of Peace.

He also emphasized UNIFIL's role in decreasing tensions, the shared responsibility among parties for full implementation of UN Resolution 1701, and the parties' commitment necessary to advance towards a long-term solution.

During the ceremony, the UNIFIL chief and Lebanese army representative Brigadier General Mounir Shehade laid wreaths at the cenotaph in memory of the over 300 UNIFIL peacekeepers who have lost their lives while serving in south Lebanon since 1978.

The International Day of Peace, observed around the world on Sept. 21, was established by the UN General Assembly in 1981. It is dedicated to cease-fire and non-violence and is an occasion to promote tolerance, justice, and human rights. ■

Famagusta Gazette



