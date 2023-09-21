Ethylene Bis Stearamide (EBS) Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 610.0 Million By 2033 X Herald

Ethylene bis stearmide is employed as a nucleating agent in polyolefins, polyformaldehyde, polyamide, and other polymers to shorten the nucleating time, improve transparency, and increase crystallinity. This encourages the structure of resin to grow finer, improving the product's mechanical properties and transparency. EBS is widely used for raising the melting point of petroleum products, lowering the viscidity of asphaltum, embedding electric component materials, and others.

The global ethylene bis stearamide EBS market is projected to grow at 5.2% CAGR and reach US$ 610.0 million by 2033

The market witnessed a 3.5% CAGR between 2018 to 2022

By form, powdered ethylene bis-stearamide is expected to hold lion's share owing to its suitability as a lubricant, pigment stabilizer, and dispersant

China, India, the U.S., and the U.K. are expected to have accelerated growth spurred by growing demand from building & construction industry Prominent ethylene bis stearamide EBS manufacturers DEUREX AG, PMC Biogenix, Kao Chemicals, Croda International, and Shandong Chuangying

The market players are focusing on maintaining long-term relationships with suppliers and well-established distributors to deliver their products and serve a wide catchment area. Capacity expansion and expanding global footprints by collaboration or acquisition will provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers. Moreover, there is also an emphasis on sustainable manufacturing practices. Players are focusing on offering EBS of the industrial standard quality that has excellent properties to be used in various manufacturing processes.

DEUREX AG

PMC Biogenix

Kao Chemicals

Croda International

Ataman Chemicals

Lonza

KLK OLEO

Faci Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

Valtris

Qingdao Sainuo Chemical Co., LTD.

Tarak Chemicals

Guangzhou Cardlo Biochemical Technology Co. Ltd. Shandong Chuangying

Manufacturers are focusing on increasing their production due to increasing demand for EBS from various industries. Furthermore, players are also aiming to offer EBS that have better and enhanced properties that can be used in the manufacturing of a wide variety of products.



In March 2021, Novomer Inc. announced the breakthrough for the demonstration of a low-cost polymerization process to make compostable polymers that satisfy brand owner requirements. The polymer, Rinnovo, has been developed by the use of EBS and other PET materials for sustainable packaging for commercial applications. In February 2021, Kao Chemicals Global developed an asphalt-modified, NEWTLAC 5000, made from discarded PET materials to offer enhanced durability and minimum microplastic generation.

By Form :



Beads



Powder

Fine Powder

By Application :



Plastic Manufacturing



Inks & Coatings



Adhesives & Tapes



Rubber Manufacturing



Asphalt & Potting Compounds



Powder Metallurgy

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ethylene bis stearamide (EBS) market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of form (beads, powder, and fine powder), application (plastic manufacturing, inks & coatings, adhesives & tapes, rubber manufacturing, asphalt & potting compounds, powder metallurgy, and others), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

