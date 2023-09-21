Ethylene Bis Stearamide (EBS) Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 610.0 Million By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global ethylene bis stearamide (EBS) market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 367.4 million in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% to reach US$ 610.0 million by the end of 2033.
Ethylene bis stearmide is employed as a nucleating agent in polyolefins, polyformaldehyde, polyamide, and other polymers to shorten the nucleating time, improve transparency, and increase crystallinity. This encourages the structure of resin to grow finer, improving the product's mechanical properties and transparency. EBS is widely used for raising the melting point of petroleum products, lowering the viscidity of asphaltum, embedding electric component materials, and others.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global ethylene bis stearamide EBS market is projected to grow at 5.2% CAGR and reach US$ 610.0 million by 2033 The market witnessed a 3.5% CAGR between 2018 to 2022 By form, powdered ethylene bis-stearamide is expected to hold lion's share owing to its suitability as a lubricant, pigment stabilizer, and dispersant China, India, the U.S., and the U.K. are expected to have accelerated growth spurred by growing demand from building & construction industry Prominent ethylene bis stearamide EBS manufacturers DEUREX AG, PMC Biogenix, Kao Chemicals, Croda International, and Shandong Chuangying
Market Development
The market players are focusing on maintaining long-term relationships with suppliers and well-established distributors to deliver their products and serve a wide catchment area. Capacity expansion and expanding global footprints by collaboration or acquisition will provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers. Moreover, there is also an emphasis on sustainable manufacturing practices. Players are focusing on offering EBS of the industrial standard quality that has excellent properties to be used in various manufacturing processes.
Market Frontrunners
DEUREX AG PMC Biogenix Kao Chemicals Croda International Ataman Chemicals Lonza KLK OLEO Faci Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. Valtris Qingdao Sainuo Chemical Co., LTD. Tarak Chemicals Guangzhou Cardlo Biochemical Technology Co. Ltd. Shandong Chuangying
Competitive Landscape
Manufacturers are focusing on increasing their production due to increasing demand for EBS from various industries. Furthermore, players are also aiming to offer EBS that have better and enhanced properties that can be used in the manufacturing of a wide variety of products.
In March 2021, Novomer Inc. announced the breakthrough for the demonstration of a low-cost polymerization process to make compostable polymers that satisfy brand owner requirements. The polymer, Rinnovo, has been developed by the use of EBS and other PET materials for sustainable packaging for commercial applications. In February 2021, Kao Chemicals Global developed an asphalt-modified, NEWTLAC 5000, made from discarded PET materials to offer enhanced durability and minimum microplastic generation.
Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of ethylene bis stearamide (EBS) positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.
Segmentation of Ethylene Bis Stearamide Industry Research
By Form : By Application :
Plastic Manufacturing Inks & Coatings Adhesives & Tapes Rubber Manufacturing Asphalt & Potting Compounds Powder Metallurgy Others By Region :
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ethylene bis stearamide (EBS) market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.
The study reveals essential insights on the basis of form (beads, powder, and fine powder), application (plastic manufacturing, inks & coatings, adhesives & tapes, rubber manufacturing, asphalt & potting compounds, powder metallurgy, and others), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa).
Key Questions Covered in the Ethylene Bis Stearamide EBS Market Report
What is the projected value of the Ethylene Bis Stearamide EBS Market in 2023? At what rate will the global Ethylene Bis Stearamide EBS Market grow until 2033? Which are the factors hampering the growth in the Ethylene Bis Stearamide EBS Market? Which region is expected to lead in the global Ethylene Bis Stearamide EBS Market during 2023 to 2033? Which are the factors driving the Ethylene Bis Stearamide EBS Market during the forecast period? What is the expected market value of the Ethylene Bis Stearamide EBS Market during the forecast period?
