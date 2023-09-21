President Ranil Meets With US President Joe Biden In New York

(MENAFN- NewsIn.Asia) Sept 22 (AdaDerana) – President Ranil Wickremesinghe engaged in a cordial meeting with President Joe Biden of the United States in New York on Thursday (Sept. 20).
This high-profile meeting unfolded amidst a lavish dinner hosted by President Biden, gathering all the heads of state who had participated in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the President's Media Division (PMD) said.
The encounter began with a warm welcome from President Joe Biden, who extended his hospitality to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.
The two leaders engaged in a cordial and insightful conversation, touching upon various topics of global importance.
Following their discussions, they joined their fellow heads of state for a group photograph, symbolizing the spirit of international cooperation.
Adding to the diplomatic tableau, President Wickremesinghe, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe and Mr. and Mrs. Biden posed for a photograph.
