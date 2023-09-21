Scientology Network Marathon Promotes Peace Through The Power Of Human Rights







Photo Caption: Scientology Network commemorates International Day of Peace September 21 with a marathon television event showcasing the power of human rights education to create a more peaceful world.

With 32 countries currently in conflict, drug wars and ethnic violence raging around the world and human trafficking rising globally, the necessity to promote human rights has never been more vital.

Established in 1981 by the United Nations, International Day of Peace is celebrated every September 21 and calls for a 24-hour period of nonviolence to reimagine ways to create a more peaceful world.

The marathon will shine a light on people working around the world to bring about lasting peace through raising human rights awareness.

The day's programming includes:



Voices for Humanity , the only ongoing television series dedicated to those working to bring human rights to their countries and handle other major social ills

The Story of Human Rights film, an informative presentation of the history of human rights, from its origins to the present day

Documentary Showcase: Humanité , featuring a legendary jazz artist bringing together a diverse cast of talented musicians to reflect on Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision of a beloved community, and Meet a Scientologist: Cristal Logothetis , the incredible story of how one woman's act of kindness blossomed into a movement of thousands to help save children in war-torn countries

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching , it has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about the Scientology religion and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

