Bus Rapid Transit Projects Dominate Transport Minister's Talks With WB Official

Technical and feasibility studies for both projects are currently under way, Abul Samen noted, highlighting the goal of expanding the BRT concept to connect different governorates and address Jordan's public transport challenges.

During a meeting with Vice President for Infrastructure at the World Bank (WB) Guangzhe Chen, which focused on cooperation in infrastructure projects, particularly in the transport and road sectors, Abul Samen praised the ongoing cooperation programmes with the WB, notably the group's contribution to financing infrastructure projects and jobs creation.



The minister noted that the government has prepared a list of 14 roads to be implemented under the TOLL system in partnership with the private sector, including the Amman Development Road and the new Amman-Ajloun Road.

Chen reiterated the bank's commitment to supporting public-private partnerships and infrastructure projects, particularly in vital sectors such as water, energy and transport, all in line with Jordan's vision for economic modernisation, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



