Prince Hassan Calls For Human-Centred Development

Prince Hassan made the remarks during a discussion panel organised by the Palestinian-Jordanian Business Forum (PJBF) and the Lebanese-Jordanian Business Forum (LJBF) with the participation of several officials and businesspeople from the Kingdom, Palestine and Lebanon, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The prince referred to the importance of regional integration through developing an inclusive vision in the region, finding a base of creative commonalities and developing common understanding.

He added that today,“we are threatened by three kinds of risks related to thought, environment and society, which underscore the importance of regional cooperation and integration”.

Prince Hassan referred to the significance of reaching a vision governed by insight, planning and developing policies of interdependence of space and time to realise proper balance between priorities and achievements.



LJBF President Nassim Dada said that the forum seeks to secure the best economic relations between the two countries to realise the interests of the two sides.

PJBF Nathmi Atmeh said that Jordan is the eastern economic path for investors in Palestine, adding that the forum aims to serve the economies of the two countries.