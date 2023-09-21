Army Chief Visits Border Security Directorate

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Wednesday stressed the importance of implementing Royal directives to safeguard the security of the Kingdom against any threats that can affect homeland security by utilising technology in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF). Huneiti made the remarks while visiting the Border Security Directorate, where he listened to a briefing on its tasks and duties in monitoring operations and foiling infiltration and smuggling attempts, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Thursday. Also on Wednesday, Huneiti visited the Military Reform and Rehabilitation Centre and listened to a briefing on the work process of the centre and its development plans, Petra added. The JAF chairman conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the JAF, and expressed pride in the professionalism of the personnel working at the two army units.
