Police Probe Fake Recordings About Disasters And Earthquakes

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Cyber Crimes Department on Thursday announced an investigation into a series of widely circulated deceptive recordings about disasters and earthquakes,“all of which lack any basis in reality or factual knowledge”.
The Public Security Directorate's (PSD) spokesperson said the unit is working to identify the individuals responsible for fabricating and distributing these misleading recordings that caused widespread panic among the public, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Once identified, these individuals will be apprehended and subsequently presented before the judicial authorities to face the legal consequences of their actions, the spokesperson affirmed, calling on the general public to refrain from participating in further dissemination of these misleading recordings.
