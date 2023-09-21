Police Probe Fake Recordings About Disasters And Earthquakes

The Public Security Directorate's (PSD) spokesperson said the unit is working to identify the individuals responsible for fabricating and distributing these misleading recordings that caused widespread panic among the public, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Once identified, these individuals will be apprehended and subsequently presented before the judicial authorities to face the legal consequences of their actions, the spokesperson affirmed, calling on the general public to refrain from participating in further dissemination of these misleading recordings.



