Rogue Asteroid Would Leave A 10 Km Crater

There are several asteroids whose orbit is potentially dangerous for Earth. One of them is Bennu, considered one of the most dangerous. Experts have determined that the space rock is approximately the size of the Empire State Building.“If the asteroid Bennu crashed into Earth it would be like detonating 22 atomic bombs,” says NASA.

The institution is making the necessary efforts to protect the Earth. The first double asteroid redirection test mission was carried out in 2022. The asteroid Dimorphos, 160 meters in diameter, was redirected through this mission. The impact caused the star's orbit to change by 32 minutes.

Now the challenge is Bennu. This asteroid approaches Earth every six years, but the greatest concern will come on September 24, 2182 when the asteroid has a one in 2,700 chance of colliding with the planet, with a force equivalent to 22 atomic bombs. If it were to hit Earth, it could create a crater about 10 kilometers wide and unleash devastation within a 1,000-kilometer radius. In 2135, Bennu will come close enough to Earth that its gravitational pull can exert an influence that puts the asteroid on a trajectory to hit the planet on September 24, 2182, nearly 159 years from now.