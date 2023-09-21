Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GTD0) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
In September 2023, Sekur Private Data announced that it had signed a distribution agreement with VYRE Network, a leading news-based streaming channel and website, for the Sekur suite of solutions The company has no debt and no convertible equity Sekur Private Data in June 2023 announced that it is on track to launch Sekur Enterprise Solutions, its new product for SMBs, large enterprises and government organizations The company plans to launch SekurIdentity, its new identity theft protection solution, in 2024 Sekur Private Data plans international business expansions in Latin America, Australia and Europe in 2024
Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GTD0)
is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data Ltd. sells its products through its own website at
, approved distributors, and telecommunications companies. Sekur Private Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.
Customer information is completely confidential and safely stored in Switzerland using military grade security. All data, whether physical, network-based or encryption security, is stored in bank-approved, state-of-the-art ISO-certified data centers used by Swiss and global banks and most...
