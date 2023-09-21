Innovative Medtech Welcomes Visionary Frederick Schilling To Its Corporate Advisory Board

BLUE ISLAND, IL via

NewMediaWire -- Innovative MedTech, Inc. (OTC: IMTH), a provider of health and wellness services, is thrilled to announce today the appointment of Mr. Frederick Schilling (“Mr. Schilling”) to its esteemed Corporate Advisory Board (“AB”).

This strategic move deepens the Company's focus on innovation and fortifying its pioneering position in the health and wellness industry.

Mr. Schilling is a renowned entrepreneur and visionary leader in the natural products, food, and health and wellness industry.

Mr. Schilling's role as Founder and CEO of Dagoba Organic Chocolate from inception through its sale to Hershey's 6 years later generated his notoriety for innovation in sustainable and organic consumer products. Since then, Mr. Schilling has continued his exceptional leadership and vision to found and run a company in the regenerative certified and sustainable organic coconut supply chain, working with over 10,000 small farms, as well as a company developing an enteral formula to address disease related malnutrition (DRM) that supports patient recovery and focuses on optimizing their health span.

Michael Friedman, President of Innovative MedTech, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating,“We are honored to have Mr. Schilling join our Corporate Advisory Board. With a recognized track record of transformative leadership and a deep understanding of market trends, we believe his insights and experience in multiple industries will be instrumental as we navigate our next phase of growth. We believe his involvement on our Advisory Board will be a game-changer for Innovative MedTech and its shareholders."

"I am truly excited to join the Company's Corporate Advisory Board," said Mr. Schilling. "The Company's commitment to innovation is a testament to their dedication and vision. I am looking forward to collaborating with the talented team at Innovative MedTech and supporting their mission to focus on fortifying its position in the health and wellness industry.”

The addition of Mr. Schilling to the Company's Corporate Advisory Board marks a significant milestone in the Company's journey and underscores its commitment to excellence, innovation, and long-term success.

About Innovative MedTech, Inc.

Innovative MedTech, Inc. is a provider of health and wellness services, and has two divisions: the RX Vitality digital wallet and health care app (available on both the iOS and Google Play App Stores), and the Company's wholly owned subsidiary SarahCare, an adult day care center franchisor with two corporate owned centers and twenty-six franchise locations across the United States. SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from exercise and medical needs daily to nursing care and salon services. For more information, please visit:

, and

.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and are subject to change at any time. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify, develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. These and other important factors may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, achievements or plans expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Media Relations:

Michael Friedman

708-925-9424



