Al-Muraikhi Attends Reception Hosted By Biden

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al- Muraikhi attended a reception hosted, in New York, by US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, in honour of the heads of delegation participating in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. (QNA)
