Motorcycle Cooling Helmets Scope For Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, And Revenue Projections By 2032

Motorcycle Cooling Helmets Market by Material, by Size and by Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Motorcycle cooling helmets are rapidly gaining popularity among motorcyclists for enhanced security, safety, and comfort. They are also being widely used in various sporting events. Compaines in helmet market are now launching new designs with integrated cooling system into the shell. Manufacturers are also focusing on the type of fabric used as it helps in dispersion of the cool air inside the helmet evenly. Motorcycle cooling helmets are designed to bring the temperature down up to 15 degrees. Adding a cooling module inside a helmet has raised concern of increased weight, and this made manufacturers to use reinforced material such as fiberglass, and carbon fiber which help in keeping weight low. In addition, Carbon fiber, and fiberglass materials are used because of its high strength-to-weight ratio. Polycarbonate finds wide application in smart motorcycle helmets owing to its high mouldability without compromising strength. For instance, companies are using impact detection sensors with carbon fiber and re-enforced fiberglass for weight reduction, enhanced connectivity, and real-time transfer of information. Styrofoam and Koroyd are the materials, which are implanted at the inner shell of the helmet. Koroyd is a new form of material and gains huge traction amongst helmet manufacturers owing to its high durability. Retail stores are a prominent platform to offer these helmets. However, online sales channels are gaining huge traction for the sales of smart motorcycle helmets. Smart helmet manufacturers around the world are offering different size of helmets according to the need of the consumers.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand for motorcycle helmets has witnessed a low in the market, travel restriction has greatly disrupted the distributional channel system of the motorcycle cooling helmet market across the globe. The lockdown has impacted manpower and resource availability, which has affected scale of production in the helmet industry. Due to restrictions on transport, the supply chain of the motorcycle cooling helmet market has been affected. The global pandemic has resulted in low sales of premium motorcycles across the world, which led to a decline in motorcycle cooling helmet market.

Top Impacting Factors

Surge in premium bike sales around the world, stringent road safety regulations laid down by governments, growing adoption of advanced wearable technology, and awareness regarding personal safety are driving the growth of the market.

Lack of awareness regarding cooling helmets in the developing countries possess major challenge to the motorcycle cooling helmet market.

Rise in disposable income of consumers, bespoke modifications in the aftermarket among the millennials, and growth in popularity of motorcycle racing events can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

The motorcycle cooling helmet market trends are as follows:

Surge in premium bike sales around the world

The trend of premium bike riding is rising in the youth generation across the globe. Moreover, attractive marketing strategies and launch of various design of bikes rises demand for advance bikes by youth. There is an increase in the awareness among the bike riders for the good performance motorcycles. Youth consumers are very much selective about the performance and comfort of motorcycle. The sales of premium bikes are directly proportional to the growth of motorcycle cooling helmets market .

Stringent road safety regulations laid down by governments

A motorcycle crash may result in head injuries, through either direct contact with hard objects or as a result of excessive acceleration-deceleration. Most traumatic brain concussions are the result of closed head injuries when there is no open wound. The motorcycle helmet is designed to minimize the risks of all kinds of head injuries. Helmet standards and regulations have been developed to test the effectiveness of helmets in providing protection. The motorcycle helmet safety regulators are involved in updating the safety standards for helmet manufacturers so that they are bound to provide the safest helmets to their customers and avoid any head injuries. For instance, in April 2019, the government of India announced that there is a need for a superior and safer safety standard of helmets. The new standard of the helmet is expected to cater to the superior quality headgear, which is meant for high-speed riding. Thus driving the growth of the motorcycle cooling helmet market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the motorcycle cooling helmet market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the motorcycle cooling helmet market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the motorcycle cooling helmet market growth scenario.

The report provides a detailed motorcycle cooling helmet market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the motorcycle cooling helmet market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the motorcycle cooling helmet market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the motorcycle cooling helmet market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players : Dainese S.p.A, Manufacturas Tomas SA, Nolan Helmets SpA, ARAI Helmets, Shoei Co. Ltd., HJC Helmets, Studds Accessories Ltd., Schuberth GmbH, Bell Helmet, Shark Helmets

By Material : Carbon Fiber, Polycarbonate

By Size : Small, Medium, Large

By Distribution Channel : Retail Store, Supermarket, Online Sale channel

By Region : North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Rest of LAMEA)



