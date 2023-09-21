India-Canada Spat Casts Shadow On Students, Travel

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Intensifying tensions between India and Canada are prompting travellers and students to reconsider their plans until the situation becomes clearer.
MENAFN21092023007365015876ID1107117765
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.