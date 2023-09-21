Coagulation Factor Concentrates Market Is Predicted To Climb At US$ 11.4 Billion By 2027 X Herald

Coagulation factor XIII is anticipated to witness high demand owing to the rising incidence of hemophilia and its better-quality safety profile than other factor concentrates.

How Will the Coagulation Factor Concentrates Industry Fare Across Geographies?

“North America & Europe to Spearhead Global Coagulation Factor Concentrates Market Growth”

The North America coagulation factor concentrates market is projected to account for a prominent market share in the global industry landscape throughout the forecast period.

Rapid adoption of novel treatments, the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, and increasing investments in the healthcare research and development sector are expected to prominently augment coagulation factor concentrate demand in this region through 2027. The market for coagulation factor concentrates in Canada is predicted to evolve at a CAGR of 6.4% over the next five years.

Investments to improve healthcare infrastructure and increasing supportive government initiatives to boost awareness of blood disorders are expected to favor coagulation factor concentrate sales in Europe over the coming years. Key countries that coagulation factor concentrate suppliers should keep an eye out for in this region are France, Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

The Germany coagulation factor concentrates market is anticipated to exhibit expansion at a CAGR of around 4.5% through 2027.

The Asia Pacific coagulation factor concentrates market is anticipated to be driven by an increasing blood-related disorder-affected patient pool and rising investments in healthcare infrastructure development. India is anticipated to be one of the key markets for coagulation factor concentrates owing to the high prevalence of hemophilia in the country.

Key Segments Covered in the Coagulation Factor Concentrates Industry Survey



By Type :



Coagulation Factor IX



Coagulation Factor XIII

Other Types

By End User :



Hospitals & Clinics



Research Laboratories

Academic Institutions

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

Competitive Landscape

Coagulation factor concentrate providers are focusing on expanding their revenue generation capacity by getting new approval for their products from regulatory authorities.

In July 2022, Novo Nordisk, a Danish multinational pharmaceutical organization, announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved REBINYN®, Coagulation Factor IX, GlycoPEGylated for regular prophylaxis in adults and children. REBINYN is a recombinant DNA-derived coagulation factor IX concentrate.

Other recent developments by key companies such as Baxter International Inc., Octapharma, LFB, Biotest, Green Cross Corporation, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products, and Sanquin have also been listed in this new market study on the coagulation factor concentrates industry.

Key players in the Coagulation Factor Concentrates Market



CSL Behring

Shire

Kedrion S.P.A.

Grifols

Baxter International Inc.

Octapharma

LFB

Novo Nordisk A/S Biotest

Key Takeaways from Coagulation Factor Concentrates Market Study



The global coagulation factor concentrates market valuation is US$ 7.8 billion.

Demand for coagulation factor concentrates is projected to surge at a CAGR of 7.8% through 2027.

By 2027, the market is set to reach a size of US$ 11.4 billion.

Increasing healthcare expenditure, growing prevalence of hemophilia, rising investments in healthcare R&D, and supportive government initiatives to boost awareness about blood disorders are expected to favor market growth.

Currently, the U.S. coagulation factor concentrates market is valued at US$ 2 billion.

High costs of blood disorder treatment and stringent regulatory norms are expected to hinder market potential to some extent. The China coagulation factor concentrates market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 2.5 billion by the end of 2027.

