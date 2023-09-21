ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. PRICES PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

The Notes are being offered through an agency syndicate consisting of National Bank Financial Markets, Desjardins Securities Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc., as joint-bookrunners, and including Goldman Sachs Canada Inc., HSBC Securities (Canada) Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities Canada Inc., Rabo Securities Canada, Inc., SMBC Nikko Securities Canada, Ltd., Wells Fargo Securities Canada, Ltd., Barclays Capital Canada Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., BNP Paribas (Canada) Securities Inc., Merrill Lynch Canada Inc., MUFG Securities (Canada), Ltd., and TD Securities Inc.

The Notes will be direct unsecured obligations of Couche-Tard and will rank pari passu with all other current and future senior unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of Couche-Tard and will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by certain of Couche-Tard's wholly­owned subsidiaries who are guarantors under Couche-Tard's senior credit facilities.

The Notes have been assigned a rating of "BBB+" by Standard & Poor's and "Baa1" by Moody's.

The Notes have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public under applicable securities laws in Canada and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the Notes in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sales of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China. Approximately 128,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit:

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation, including those with respect to the potential transaction. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe", "can", "shall", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume" and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Couche-Tard and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of Couche-Tard's control. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

