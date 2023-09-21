Building Transparency To Exhibit And Present At 2023 Greenbuild Conference

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Building Transparency , a nonprofit organization that provides open access data and tools to foster a better building future, today announces its team members will exhibit at Booth #1323 and present at this year's Greenbuild International Conference + Expo in Washington, D.C. between September 26-29. Each year, the conference brings together global green building leaders to generate awareness surrounding sustainable building standards.













“As we look forward to this year's Greenbuild conference, I am energized by the recent increase in embodied carbon education that is present across the AEC industry,” says Stacy Smedley, Executive Director at Building Transparency.“The Building Transparency team is eager to showcase the monumental impact that a strong ecosystem of embodied carbon accounting tools can have on the built environment through educational events at our booth and within our various panel discussions during the conference. Make sure to stop by and say 'hello!'”

Showcasing the Monumental Impact of Open Access Embodied Carbon Tools

As a part of Building Transparency's exhibition booth experience, the nonprofit is partnering with key organizations within the carbon accounting space to highlight the ecosystem of free, open access life cycle assessment and embodied carbon accounting tools used across the AEC industry.

At the booth, each organization will host pop-up events throughout the conference alongside the Building Transparency team to showcase their tool's capabilities. Below is more on each tool that will be highlighted:



BEAM Estimator – Piloted by the Builders for Climate Action organization, this tool allows builders, designers, developers, etc., to input their building dimensions and receive a list of material options for a project, including carbon footprint.

EPIC Tool – Created by the architecture firm EHDD, this tool supports climate-positive design decisions in early project phases by evaluating the most impactful strategies for reducing whole life carbon emissions at the beginning of a project. CARE Tool – Launched by Architecture 2030, this tool estimates the operational and embodied carbon emissions associated with reusing and upgrading an existing building or replacing it with new construction.

Launching contractorsCAN: The Organization's Latest Carbon Action Network

Also, while at the show, Building Transparency will unveil its latest Carbon Action Network, contractorsCAN , a coalition of general contractors sharing a common goal of decarbonizing building projects through tracking embodied carbon, smart procurement, and efficient construction practices. Founding members of the program include Chandos, Clark Construction, HITT, Skanska, Swinerton, Turner Construction Company, Holder Construction, Yates, and Webcor.

Building Transparency currently heads two other Carbon Action Networks – materialsCAN and ownersCAN. ContractorsCAN's purpose is as follows:



Improve awareness of embodied carbon amongst contractors, owners, designers, material suppliers, and other stakeholders. Facilitate a platform for conversation and collaboration.

Identify opportunities for improvement and areas to influence change for the betterment of EC3 and other embodied carbon tools.

Create resources aimed at supporting contractors with embodied carbon tracking and reduction, including case studies, templates, toolkits, and trainings.

Keep abreast of emerging policy/legislation regarding embodied carbon and its influence on the contracting community. Use collective influence as contractors to advocate and accelerate industry action on embodied carbon.

Furthering Embodied Carbon Education Across the Industry

Every year, an important part of the Greenbuild experience is attending and participating in forward-looking educational sessions focused on the critical issues facing the building industry. At the 2023 conference, Building Transparency's impressive roster of team members will present alongside peers from likeminded organizations in various panel sessions. The date and time for each panel session can be found below:



Wednesday, September 27:



11:15 AM – 12:15 PM ET: The (Carbon) A Team: Tying it all together from A1-A5

12:30 – 1:30 PM ET: The Embodied Carbon Landscape: A Critical Juncture for Alignment

Friday, September 29: 9:45 – 10:45 AM ET: Reducing Embodied Carbon in Concrete By 10% Is Easy. The Real Challenge Is the Last 90%.

For more information on the conference and its schedule, follow this link:

For more on Building Transparency and its mission, follow this link:

About Building Transparency

Building Transparency is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides open-access data and tools that support broad and swift action across the building industry in addressing embodied carbon's role in climate change. Formed in 2020, Building Transparency hosts manages and maintains the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3) tool, which provides thousands of digitized EPDs in a free, open-source database, and tallyLCA, the nonprofit's life cycle assessment tool. Building Transparency strives to provide the resources and education necessary to shape a better building future through promoting the adoption of the EC3 tool and tallyLCA, establishing the official materialsCAN and ownersCAN program, and working with global policymakers.

Contacts

Katie Huff



Trevelino/Keller



