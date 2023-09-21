Amir's Representative Reiterates Kuwait's Full Support To Palestinian Rights

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Thursday renewed Kuwait's full support to the Palestinian people and their rights.
"For 75 years, the Palestinian people are suffering due to the international community's failure to enforce the UN resolutions and the Israeli occupation's practices which violate all international norms and laws," His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf said in his speech at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
He asserted that the centrality of the Palestinian cause in the Arab and Muslim worlds.
His Highness the Premier noted that Kuwait has submitted a written plea to the International Court of Justice to give its opinion on the consequences of the Israeli occupation's ongoing violations of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination.
He stressed Kuwait's firm and principled stance in support of the Palestinian right to establish an independent state on the 4th June 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
