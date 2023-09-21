Los Angeles, California Sep 21, 2023 (Issuewire)

On September 21, 2023 for World Peace Day, we present the story of Seth D. King.

SETH THE SERVANT KING: A Blessed Teacher / Writer / Rapper With A Mission

By Jose Angel Manaiza Jr

A Journey of Faith and Education

In a world where the pursuit of knowledge and faith often seem to exist in separate realms, Seth King stands as a remarkable example of someone who has seamlessly woven these two threads into the tapestry of his life. With an unwavering commitment to education, ministry, and service, Seth is embarking on a journey to earn his Doctor of Philosophy in Theology (Ph.D.) degree, all while making a profound impact on the lives of others. In this exclusive interview, we delve into Seth's extraordinary life, mission, and path that led to this momentous endeavor.

A Calling to Serve and Empower

For Mr. King, life has been a journey marked by a deep calling - a ministerial call to teach, serve, empower, heal, and liberate through God's love and education. A seasoned educator with nearly 20 years of teaching experience, Seth has devoted his career to shaping the minds and hearts of students in Los Angeles County. Mr. King loves teaching, and he loves his students. He has dedicated his life to their success and to providing genuine service through education to their families. Currently, he is an AP Computer Science and English Teacher at a charter school in Los Angeles, his dedication to the academic growth and personal development of his students is unwavering.

Seth's journey into education began years ago, but it is his passion for theology and ministry that has fueled his latest endeavor. As he embarks on the path toward a Ph.D. in Theology through The Word of God International University, he is poised to deepen his understanding of faith and spirituality, equipping him to be an even more effective teacher and minister.

A Multifaceted Life of Creativity and Leadership

Seth D. King is not your typical educator. He wears many hats with grace and conviction. He is a writer, editor, poet, public speaker, rap music artist, and entrepreneur, demonstrating his creative spirit in all facets of his life. Mr. King has completed over 100 Continuing Education Units at Landmark Education. In 2003, he founded Ascension Education, originally a publishing company, showcasing his commitment to bring empowerment, peace, character, and education to the youth!

Seth's dedication to teens is evident in the founding of the Youth Empowerment Peace Program (YEPP!) in 2004, a series of high school talent shows aimed at nurturing the talents and creative aspirations of young people. He also co-founded the United People for Peace (UPP!) reflecting his deep-rooted commitment to promoting peace and harmony not only locally but also internationally. His involvement in education extends beyond the classroom through the Educational Technology Leadership Academy (ETLA), a tutoring business he initiated in 2014.

Currently, Mr. King and his high school students are leading a“One World Declaration of Peace” project, originally envisioned in 2012, and made into a film in 2013, which now includes a tree planting field trip and a Student Community Leadership Writing Contest in which ten winning students aspire to take their petition and written community leadership work to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass!

Seth serves as Public Relations & Communications Director for GreenLand Development Foundation (GDF) and their Founder Gashaw A. Tahir who led a project to plant over“One Million Trees for Peace” in Ethiopia! Their Mission is to replant forests, end world hunger, and empower communities with transformational education! Their Vision is to“Make Africa Green Again” and to replant hundreds more of our most precious Earth environments in Africa, the United States, and beyond!

A Man of Faith and Inspiration

Seth's journey of faith and inspiration is deeply intertwined with his personal and professional life experience. Seth owes everything first to his mom, dad, and step-mom for a deeply spiritual, conscientious, empathetic, and reflective upbringing. Although his mom and dad separated when he was 8, their love for Seth and his brothers never wavered. Seth was raised a vegetarian for his entire life because his parents were health minded and nature loving people who were initiated by an Eastern Indian Guru from Radha Soami Satangi Sant Mat. His dad and step-mom still follow this spiritual path religiously to this day. Seth, however, was baptized into Jesus Christ in 2006 by Dr. Joshua Smith, Founder of the Loving to Learn Association, marking a pivotal moment in his spiritual journey. Seth draws faith and inspiration from courageous leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Holocaust Survivor Eva Kor, and Jesuit Priest Father Gregory Boyle of Homeboy Industries, who have each left an indelible mark on his path to Christ.

Seth's belief in the transformative love of Jesus Christ is palpable in all that he does, driving him to continually seek ways to serve and minister to others. In 2023, Seth founded Ascension Education Association as a health, education, and social services non-profit community resource/referral agency. His current pursuit of a Ph.D. in Theology is not just a life goal, but a personal act of surrender, service, and prayer that God's Will, Purpose, and Vision be fulfilled and made complete in his life.

A Family United in Purpose

Behind every remarkable man, there is often an even stronger woman as a support system. Seth's wife Trish is a Supervising Children's Social Worker with over 18 years of experience in Los Angeles County. She experiences directly more of the tragic reality faced by many children than her husband does who knows of it more through the window of his classroom. She inspires Mr. King's passion for making a positive impact in the lives of children, parents, and those most in need. Their marriage at the Self Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in 2003 reflects their shared values and commitment to spiritual inclusivity, unity, love, and peace.

Together, Mr. King and his wife are raising two bilingual student-athlete teenagers, instilling in them the values of love, integrity, and education that define their family.

A Bright Future Ahead

As Mr. King embarks on his journey towards a Ph.D. in Theology, he is poised to make an even more significant impact on the lives of those he touches. His dedication to education, ministry, and service shines as a beacon of inspiration. We eagerly anticipate the ways in which he will continue to teach, serve, and collaborate for God's Kingdom with love and integration for the betterment of all. In the pursuit of knowledge and faith, Seth D. King is a testament to the extraordinary possibilities that emerge when one follows their true calling while grounded in family loyalty with unwavering dedication.

About Seth D. King

Seth D. King is a teacher, writer, poet, rapper, public speaker, and entrepreneur dedicated to education, ministry, and service. With nearly 20 years of teaching experience, he has dedicated his life to community service, education, & inspiring the minds and hearts of students in Los Angeles County. His multifaceted life's work includes Ascension Education Association, the Youth Empowerment Peace Program (YEPP!), the United People for Peace (UPP!), and Educational Technology Leadership Academy (ETLA). Seth is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Theology at The Word of God International University and serves as Public Relations & Communications Director for GreenLand Development Foundation (GDF). He is dedicated to empowering communities with transformational education, restoring the environment, promoting a vegetarian lifestyle, ending world hunger, and making a positive impact in the lives of all people through education, social services, and God's Love in Jesus Christ.

