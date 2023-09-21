Video Analytics Market Size To Reach USD 44.8 Billion By 2032 | CAGR: 22.7% | Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research , The video analytics market was valued at USD 5.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 44.8 Billion by 2032 and is expected to have a CAGR of 22.7%. The report comprehensively analyzes the market conditions at global and regional levels in the communications sector. It also highlights the collaborative strategies between key players and their overall impact on the global market.

Video analytics can be used to enhance security. The motion sensors detect unusual movements caught by video surveillance cameras. Primarily, surveillance systems are used in banks, airports, and railway stations to monitor the activities of passengers passing through them. The increasing use has helped the video analytics market to grow. Also, video analytics can be used as evidence in legal matters. In logistics, a video surveillance system comes in handy to track the location and surroundings.

The introduction of smart city projects worldwide has mandated video surveillance. This can detect any theft and monitor the town population at common places within a control room. The outdoor cameras are used to monitor the activities and processes in order to maintain peace and safety. In sports, video analytics can add more insights to the team to understand the game scenario to strategize accordingly.

The rise in the sales of drones has led to an increase in video cameras; drones are mainly used for surveillance, entertainment, and emergencies. Video surveillance helps determine the targeted location and how to approach it during emergencies and shipments dropping. Besides, video analytics enable real-time event detection and empower proactive security measures.

