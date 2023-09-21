Cordless Electric Blanket Market Size To Reach USD 636.1 Million By 2032 | CAGR: 7.3% | Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Cordless Electric Blanket Market Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Statistics Analysis Report, By Product Type (Throw Blankets, Mattress Pads), By Material (Microplush or Fleece, Sherpa or Faux Fur, Polyester, Microfiber), By Distribution Channel, By End-user, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032." According to DataHorizzon Research , The cordless electric blanket market size was valued at USD 316.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 636.1 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.3%. Technological advancements in consumer convenience products and devices are driving the market. Cordless electric blankets are primarily used by consumers living in countries with harsh winters and those with pain-related ailments. The demand for cordless electric blankets has significantly increased, indicating a thriving market segment. Consumers prioritize comfort, convenience, and energy efficiency, making cordless electric blankets popular for staying warm during colder months. As environmental awareness grows, energy efficiency has become increasingly important for consumers. Cordless electric blankets, a sustainable alternative to traditional blankets with cords, have become popular among eco-conscious individuals. They use less power and can regulate personal comfort zones while reducing energy consumption. This makes them an attractive choice for those who are environmentally conscious. The cordless electric blankets have state-of-the-art technology and safety features that reassure consumers. With auto-shutoff mechanisms, overheat protection, and even heat distribution built into the blankets, users can feel secure knowing they are using a safe product. As concerns about safety decrease, the demand for cordless electric blankets has increased, leading to market growth. Manufacturers are constantly investing in research and development to improve the quality of cordless electric blankets. Their efforts have introduced lightweight, hypoallergenic, and skin-friendly fabrics, further fueling the market demand. Moreover, the availability of aesthetically pleasing designs, various color options, and different sizes caters to diverse consumer preferences, making cordless electric blankets a highly sought-after home accessory. Request Sample Report: Report Snapshot:

Report Title Cordless Electric Blanket Market Market Size in 2022 USD 316.2 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 636.1 Million CAGR from 2023 to 2032 7.3% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market size, estimations, competitor analysis, trends, and growth factors By Product Type Throw blankets, mattress pads By Material Microplush or fleece, sherpa or faux fur, polyester, microfiber By Distribution Channel Online retail, specialty store By End-user Hotels, hospitals, households Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa Major Market Players Rumpl, Life Giving Warmth, Silentnight, GoSun, and Rakin, ZIREOT

Makita, Sunbeam Products, Inc. Delutti, Inc., and Zonli Hart Consumer Products, Inc. among others

Segmentation Overview:

The cordless electric blanket market has been segmented based on product type, material, distribution channel, end-user, and geography.

Throw blankets are small, easily transportable, and cordless electric. They're perfect for use individually when sitting or lying down, providing warmth and comfort. Conversely, cordless electric mattress pads are intended for those who desire consistent warmth throughout the night. They're an extra comfort layer on the bed and are frequently used in various settings. Both products are beneficial and can provide excellent comfort for users.

Different types of materials are used for cordless electric blankets, such as micro plush or fleece, sherpa or faux fur, polyester, and microfiber. Your choice of material affects the blanket's performance, comfort, and durability. Manufacturers are always looking to improve the quality and appeal of their products by introducing new materials. Microplush and fleece are the most popular synthetic materials used for cordless electric blankets because they provide a soft, lightweight, and cozy feel. They are perfect for those who want maximum comfort and warmth. Additionally, the plush surface of these blankets is gentle on the skin, creating a luxurious and soothing experience.

Cordless electric blankets are popular in North America, particularly in the United States and Canada, due to the cold winters experienced in these countries. People in these regions seek efficient and convenient heating solutions, making cordless electric blankets a go-to choice. Additionally, the region's high disposable income and awareness of energy-efficient products have benefited the market.

Key Developments in the Cordless Electric Blanket Market:

Rumpl has launched the NanoLoft Flame Blanket, a flame-resistant companion for campfires and firepits. The innovative product is made of a unique blend of modacrylic and cotton to prevent melted holes caused by flying sparks.

Tracey Bamber is the new CEO of Silentnight, taking over from Neil Anderson, who will stay until April. Bamber was previously the MD for the UK and Ireland at Culligan International. Anderson oversaw growth during his time as CEO.

Cordless Electric Blanket Market Report Highlights:

The cordless electric blanket market is expected to reach a CAGR of 7.3% by 2032. Cordless electric blankets are in high demand for comfort, convenience, and energy efficiency. They are trendy among eco-conscious individuals as they use less power and have safety features such as auto-shutoff and overheat protection. Manufacturers constantly improve the quality with lightweight and hypoallergenic fabrics, making them a highly sought-after home accessory with various designs and colors.

Cordless electric throw blankets and mattress pads offer warmth and comfort. Materials like micro plush and fleece provide a soft and cozy feel. These products benefit various settings and improve with each new material manufacturers introduce.

Cordless electric blankets are popular in North America due to cold winters. They provide efficient and convenient heating solutions and are favored because of high disposable income and awareness of energy efficiency.

Some of the prominent players in the market are Rumpl, Life Giving Warmth, Silentnight, GoSun, and Rakin.

Cordless Electric Blanket Market Report Segmentation:

Cordless Electric Blanket Market, By Product Type (2023-2032)



Throw Blankets Mattress Pads

Cordless Electric Blanket Market, By Material (2023-2032)



Microplush or Fleece

Sherpa or Faux Fur

Polyester Microfiber

Cordless Electric Blanket Market, By Distribution Channel (2023-2032)



Online Retail Specialty Store

Cordless Electric Blanket Market, By End-user (2023-2032)



Hotels

Hospitals Households

Cordless Electric Blanket Market, By Region (2023-2032)



North America



U.S. Canada



Europe



U.K.



Germany



France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil



Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

