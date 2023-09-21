Quantum Computing Market Size To Reach USD 16.3 Billion By 2032 | CAGR: 36.5% | Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research , The quantum computing market size was valued at USD 0.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 16.3 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 36.5%. The report comprehensively analyzes the global market scenarios with key takeaways. The report also highlights the present and future trends in the industry, followed by actionable market insights.

Quantum computing can be used for establishing secure connections in space. The space communication is vulnerable to hacking, interceptions, and access to critical information. With the help of quantum computing, it adds more secure layers to prevent any intrusion. This kind of quantum computing approach is specially designed for optimizing different programs. For instance, NASA's JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory) uses quantum annealing to optimize spacecraft, and secure layers to store critical information, and trajectories with lesser travel time.

One of the most significant applications of quantum computing in the field of space science is data analysis. Space science generates vast amounts of data, including images, spectra, and other measurements. Thus, quantum computing is preferably used in space communications. Additionally, quantum computing can be used to simulate and analyze the behavior of large molecules and chemical compounds much more quickly than traditional computers. This accelerated discovery process could result in the rapid development of new drugs over traditional methods.

The increase in investments by various government players and private equities is helping the market's overall development. Increasing the number of strategic collaborations among the companies is helping the market grow. In addition, implementing quantum computers in banking institutions is accelerating the demand. Moreover, mergers and acquisitions have boosted the market dynamics.

Quantum computing has wide applications in the field of simulations that improve the movements of complicated systems like satellite constellations and interplanetary space aircraft. Its use in militaries includes complex simulations, cryptography, and secure communication lines. Recently, NASA has launched QuAIL, a collaboration between NASA, Google & Universities Space Research Association, which was established to develop quantum algorithms and software for different space missions and scientific searches.

Request Sample Report:

Report Snapshot: