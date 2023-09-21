UNICEF Awards New Contract In Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has awarded Sharin company Ltd. a contract for, "Proposed water interventions in Dokan."
The contract value is $283,000.
(Source: UNGM)
