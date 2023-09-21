Emission Monitoring Systems Market Size To Attain USD 7.3 Billion By 2032 | CAGR: 8.5% | Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research , The emission monitoring system market size was estimated to be valued at USD 3.2 Billion in 2022 to reach USD 7.3 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.5%. The report comprehensively analyzes the global market scenarios with key takeaways. The report also highlights the present and future trends in the industry, followed by actionable market insights.

Government emphasis on stringent emission standards for automobiles has resulted in a rise in sales of emission monitoring systems, which are driving the market growth. Countries across Asia and Europe have laid emission norms such as EURO 6 and BS6 for controlling and keeping a check on vehicle emissions, leading to a surge in market demand.

The production of fertilizers and pesticides emits a lot of gases that are harmful to human health. With the help of emission monitoring systems, chemical emission levels can be monitored and controlled frequently. In 2022, the Canadian government announced a fertilizer emission reduction target of 30% by 2030. For such goals, emission monitoring systems are gaining prominence as a part of long-term commitment.

Additionally, integrating the Internet of Things (IoT) with emission monitoring systems has enabled better control of emissions, increasing their market demand. These systems determine the concentration level of gases exceeds the threshold limit set by the government. In response to the data indicating high emissions, it alerts the users or notifies the concerned environmental agency regarding the emission rate to follow appropriate actions to limit the toxic emissions.

