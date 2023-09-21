Feed Additives Market Size To Attain USD 68.8 Billion By 2032 | CAGR: 5.7% | Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research , The feed additives market size was valued at USD 39.9 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 68.8 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.7%. The report comprehensively analyzes the global market scenarios with key takeaways. The report also highlights the present and future trends in the industry, followed by actionable market insights.

The rise in global meat consumption is a major factor influencing market growth. Approximately 360 tons of meat is consumed globally each year, and this demand is expected to increase immensely in the coming years. This increased demand is met by feeding high-quality feed such as wheat, maize, and soya to poultry and pigs. These ingredients are also witnessing a rise in demand from the biofuels industry due to their increased utilization for producing energy and biofuels. Thus, feed additives are added to the feeds to improve the development efficiency of poultry and pigs and the quality of animal products such as meat, milk, and eggs, increasing market demand.

The ban on the use of antibiotics in aquaculture is also expected to boost market growth for other types of feed additives. In aquaculture, antibiotics are often used to treat and prevent the occurrence of diseases. In addition, various substitute feed additives such as phytogenics, probiotics, microbial & fungal enzymes, mycotoxin binders, and others are used as a substitute for antibiotics to improve the immune system, increase antimicrobial action, and enhance the health of aquatic animals. This factor is expected to contribute to market growth.

The market's key players follow various strategies such as new product development, process optimization, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their consumer base. In June 2022, Cargill acquired Delacon. The acquisition aimed to integrate Delacon's phytogenic feed additives technology with Cargill's animal nutrition technologies to produce improved feed additives.

Request Sample Report:

Report Snapshot: