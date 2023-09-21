The Experimentally Structured Museum Of Art Announces Move To Lawndale And Expansion As A Mobile Museum

ESMoA is transforming into a mobile museum, working out of Lawndale as its new hub. This shift to mobility aims to make art more accessible across all of LA.

