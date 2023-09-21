Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets With Minister Of Justice

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Minister of Justice, Counselor Omar Marwan.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that President El-Sisi was briefed on the developments in the Ministry of Justice, especially with regard to efforts made to develop the litigation system at the republic level. These efforts include technical modernization and training programs provided to help raise the capabilities of human cadres. He was also updated on the status of the City of Justice that is being established in the New Administrative Capital.

The President directed that efforts aimed at achieving a qualitative improvement in the litigation system in Egypt be promoted, especially with regard to the technical development of court headquarters and buildings. His Excellency also directed that the latest technological means and techniques be made best use of in the court system in order to speed up litigation procedures, make them easier for citizens, and achieve justice.