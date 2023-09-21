Friday, 22 September 2023 03:17 GMT

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Responds To Josep Borrell's Statement


9/21/2023 7:24:40 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The statement by EU High Representative for Foreign Relations and Security Policy Josep Borrell on 21 September on recent developments in the region deliberately misrepresents the realities on the ground and is completely inadequate, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in connection with Borrell's statement, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN21092023000187011040ID1107117468

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search