Enemy Shells Bilozerka In Kherson Region - One Killed, Two Injured

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Russians fired on Bilozerka. According to preliminary information, one person was killed and two were injured as a result of the enemy attack," the statement reads.

Prokudin emphasized that the enemy has been firing at the Kherson region all day. Since the beginning of this day, 15 people have been injured in Russian shelling: five people were killed and ten others were injured.

As reported earlier, Russian troops have been shelling Kherson since the night before, and the villages of Kizomys and Lvove have been under enemy fire.