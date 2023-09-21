Rescue Operation In Cherkasy: 13 People Evacuated Following Russian Missile Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the city of Cherkasy, rescuers continue carrying out dismantling works at the site of Russia's recent missile strike. Thirteen people were evacuated.
The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“As of 04:30 p.m., 11 people were injured and 13 evacuated. One person was rescued from under the rubble,” the report states.
A total of 228 tonnes of debris were removed. Emergency and rescue works are underway.
A reminder that, at 05:40 a.m., September 21, 2023, the fragments of the Russian missile crashed into a hotel in the city of Cherkasy. The hotel premises and trading pavilions in the market caught fire. Eleven people were reported injured: six of them were taken to hospital, including two in critical condition.
Photo:
Ukrainian State Emergency Service, Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry
MENAFN21092023000193011044ID1107117460
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.