Rescue Operation In Cherkasy: 13 People Evacuated Following Russian Missile Strike

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As of 04:30 p.m., 11 people were injured and 13 evacuated. One person was rescued from under the rubble,” the report states.

A total of 228 tonnes of debris were removed. Emergency and rescue works are underway.

A reminder that, at 05:40 a.m., September 21, 2023, the fragments of the Russian missile crashed into a hotel in the city of Cherkasy. The hotel premises and trading pavilions in the market caught fire. Eleven people were reported injured: six of them were taken to hospital, including two in critical condition.

Photo:

Ukrainian State Emergency Service, Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry