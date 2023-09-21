Blasts Rock Temporarily Occupied Sevastopol

The relevant statement was made by Advisor to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Blasts [have been heard] near the Omega Bay and the student quarter. Cape Fiolent is cheerfully detonating too,” Andriushchenko wrote.

Later, Andriushchenko posted a photograph, showing the smoke rising over the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol.

A reminder that, on the night of September 21, 2023, Ukraine's Security Service and Naval Forces launched a massive fire attack on Russia's Saky military air base in the temporarily occupied Crimea.