Blasts Rock Temporarily Occupied Sevastopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions have occurred in several places at once in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol.
The relevant statement was made by Advisor to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Blasts [have been heard] near the Omega Bay and the student quarter. Cape Fiolent is cheerfully detonating too,” Andriushchenko wrote.
Later, Andriushchenko posted a photograph, showing the smoke rising over the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol.
A reminder that, on the night of September 21, 2023, Ukraine's Security Service and Naval Forces launched a massive fire attack on Russia's Saky military air base in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
