President Zelensky Arrives At Pentagon

The relevant statement was made by The National Independent on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Pentagon to meet with the United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin,” the report states.

A reminder that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the United States to take part in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. On September 21, 2023, President Zelensky is planning to meet with President Biden in Washington.

On September 19, 2023, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced an upcoming meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, scheduled for Thursday.