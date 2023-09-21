Zelensky Meets With Speaker Of US House Of Representatives, Leaders Of Both Parties

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As part of his working visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, House Republican Leader Steve Scalise and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries,” the report states.

The Head of State noted that Ukraine is sincerely grateful to the House of Representatives, Congress, both parties, the President of the United States, his administration and the entire American people for their unwavering support.



















































“Together, we have made significant progress in defending democracy, freedom and dignity – the values on which both our countries are based. The suffering of the Ukrainian people from Russian war crimes is enormous, but more than half of the occupied Ukrainian territories have been liberated from Russian invaders, and we clearly see that complete victory is getting closer,” Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine briefed the meeting participants on the current situation on the battlefield.

The parties discussed Ukraine's priority defense needs and enhancing the capabilities of Ukrainian air defense, especially in view of the approaching winter period.

President Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine's victory will guarantee that neither Russia nor any other dictatorship will be able to destabilize the free world.

“And to win, we must stand together. And win together. We count on you, on your constant support,” Zelensky emphasized.

A reminder that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the United States to take part in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. On September 21, 2023, President Zelensky is planning to meet with President Biden in Washington.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine