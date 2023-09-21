UNESCO Confirms Damage To 290 Cultural Objects In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) UNESCO verified 290 damages to various cultural objects in Ukraine.
“As you know, UNESCO has a platform that monitors damages. We managed to verify 290 damages to various objects across the country, but this is not an exhaustive list – many more cases have not been documented," UNESCO Representative to Ukraine Chiara Bardeschi said during the forum dedicated to the Ukrainian cultural heritage, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. Read also: Kyiv's St Sophia Cathedral, Lviv center may join UNESCO 's list of World Heritage sites in danger
As Bardeschi emphasized, access to culture is a right that belongs to everyone and imposes an obligation to pass it on to future generations because cultural assets can disappear. In this context, UNESCO Representative to Ukraine stressed that culture is a victim of war.
