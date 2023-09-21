Sullivan: New US Military Assistance Package Will Focus On Air Defense Capabilities

"To help defend against assaults from the air, President Biden will announce a new package of military assistance [to Ukraine] today that includes significant air defense capabilities," U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

He noted that the new defense package "will help Ukraine harden its defense ahead of what is likely to be a tough winter filled with renewed Russian attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure."

"Because president Putin cannot achieve his objectives on the battlefield, he is resorting to attacks intended to plunge ordinary people's lives into cold and darkness. We are going to do everything, working with the Ukrainians, to make that task more and more for Russia," the advisor noted.

Sullivan added that the package would also include "weapons and equipment to help Ukraine maintain its momentum in a counteroffensive."

As reported, Volodymyr Zelensky makes today an official visit to Washington, D.C. where he meets with U.S. leadership.