Austin To Zelensky: US Will Continue To Actively Support Ukraine For Success On Battlefield

"We are going to continue to work very hard with Ukraine and our international allies and partners to ensure they [the Armed Forces of Ukraine] have what they need to be successful on the battlefield," U.S. Department of Defense Press Secretary Patrick Ryder told reporters on Thursday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Austin highlighted his personal commitment and involvement in the issue, as well as his cooperation with international leaders, he said.

"There was also an opportunity to discuss Ukraine's longer-term capability requirements and how to support them in the future in terms of deterring Russian aggression," Ryder added.

President Zelensky met with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III during his visit to Washington, D.C. on Thursday.