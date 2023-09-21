Austin To Zelensky: US Will Continue To Actively Support Ukraine For Success On Battlefield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Pentagon chief Lloyd James Austin III confirmed at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday that the United States would continue to actively work with Ukraine and its allies and partners to provide the Ukrainian army with everything they need to succeed on the battlefield.
"We are going to continue to work very hard with Ukraine and our international allies and partners to ensure they [the Armed Forces of Ukraine] have what they need to be successful on the battlefield," U.S. Department of Defense Press Secretary Patrick Ryder told reporters on Thursday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Austin highlighted his personal commitment and involvement in the issue, as well as his cooperation with international leaders, he said.
"There was also an opportunity to discuss Ukraine's longer-term capability requirements and how to support them in the future in terms of deterring Russian aggression," Ryder added.
President Zelensky met with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III during his visit to Washington, D.C. on Thursday.
MENAFN21092023000193011044ID1107117451
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.