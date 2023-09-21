Russians Attack Odesa Region. Oniks Missile Hits Infrastructure

"Consequences of the evening attack on Odesa region. In the evening, Russian terrorists attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district with missiles. Unfortunately, recreational infrastructure was hit. A fire broke out but was quickly put out," Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram .

He noted that there were no civilian casualties.

The defense forces of the south of Ukraine added on Telegram that an enemy Oniks missile hit Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district.

As reported, Odesa region periodically comes under Russian fire, the enemy kills and injures civilians and destroys infrastructure and civilian objects.