Russians Attack Odesa Region. Oniks Missile Hits Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district in Odesa region with missiles, hitting recreational infrastructure. No casualties have been reported.
"Consequences of the evening attack on Odesa region. In the evening, Russian terrorists attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district with missiles. Unfortunately, recreational infrastructure was hit. A fire broke out but was quickly put out," Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram .
He noted that there were no civilian casualties.
The defense forces of the south of Ukraine added on Telegram that an enemy Oniks missile hit Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district.
As reported, Odesa region periodically comes under Russian fire, the enemy kills and injures civilians and destroys infrastructure and civilian objects.
