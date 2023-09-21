Zelensky, Biden Starts Meeting At White House

The meeting is taking place at the invitation of the head of the White House, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden met President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska at the southern entrance to the White House complex in Washington, D.C.

According to the program announced by the White House the day before, the leaders will meet in the Oval Office, after which the parties will hold talks in an extended format.

The presidents are expected to make statements following the meeting in the East Room of the White House.