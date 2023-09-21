US Will Not Provide Ukraine With ATACMS So Far Sullivan

"As he [Biden] has weighed all that up, today he is determined that he would not provide ATACMS but he is also not taking it off the table in the future," U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the adviser, Biden "is constantly speaking both to his own military and to his counterparts in Europe and Ukrainians themselves about what is needed on the battlefield at any given phase of the war and what the United States can provide, while also ensuring that we are able to provide for own deterrence and defense needs."

The United States plans to announce a new $325 million military assistance package to Ukraine today. The package is expected to include, in particular, cluster munitions, anti-tank weapons, missiles for HIMARS, air defense systems.