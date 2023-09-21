Enemy Hits Residential Building In Kherson Region, Killing Woman

"Russia killed a woman in Zelenivka – the occupiers struck the settlement with artillery. They hit a residential building. The house was destroyed by shelling. Rescuers removed a 63-year-old woman from the rubble. Unfortunately, she received fatal injuries," Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram .

As the Prosecutor General's Office reported, six civilians were killed and nine more were injured in Russian strikes on Kherson region today.

On the evening of September 21, the Russian invaders shelled the village of Kozatske in Kherson region, wounding an elderly civilian man. Also, the Russian army dropped four guided aerial bombs on the village of Lvove, a woman died from injuries.