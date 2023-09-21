Poliovirus Detected In Peshawar's Narey Khwar Sewage System Again

The report from the National Institute of Health indicates that sewage water samples from Narey Khwar, collected on August 22, still contain type 1 wild poliovirus.

This isn't the first occurrence, as previous water samples sent on March 1 also confirmed the presence of the poliovirus.

The Health Department reports two polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far this year, both linked to Bannu. Last year, there were 19 reported cases in 2022.

It's worth noting that poliovirus was also identified in an environmental sample from the South Waziristan Lower district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Former Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel highlighted that this is the first positive environmental sample from Lower South Waziristan this year, genetically similar to the virus found in September 2022, making it the sixth positive environmental sample this year.

