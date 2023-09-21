Kuwait Crown Prince Urges Athletes To Do Utmost Best At Asian Games

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) HANGZHOU, China, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah urged athletes competing in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou Thursday to do their best to represent Kuwait in the best way possible.
His Highness the Crown Prince, in a speech while receiving Chairman of Kuwait National Olympic Committee Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, members of NOC Board and the athletes in Hangzhou, said he was keen on meeting them to encourage them to do their best and raise their flag high.
He conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir to the athletes and his best wishes of luck in their competitions.
"You came here to represent your country not yourself, sport is about conduct before being a performance, (I urge you to) show commitment to the noble values and remember that your training and preparation is your strength to reaching objectives of winning prizes," said His Highness the Crown Prince.
He highly appreciated efforts of the coaches and asserted importance of development of the sport in Kuwait.
The audience was attended by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minsiter of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Saad Al-Barrak, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Aiban, Minister of Electrity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Jassem Al-Ostad, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Faleh Al-Rquba, Director General of the Public Authority for Sport Yusuf Al-Baidan and senior officials. (end)
bs
MENAFN21092023000071011013ID1107117384
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.