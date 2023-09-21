Kuwaiti Mps Discuss With Iraqi Chief Lawmaker Respecting Bilateral Agreements

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Sept 21 (KUNA) - A group of Kuwaiti lawmakers discussed Thursday with Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives Mohammad Al-Halbousi the importance of respecting and implementing bilateral agreements.
In a press statement, the Iraqi Council of Representatives said that the two sides stressed the need to respect the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.
They also discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.
They agreed on doubling efforts to boost parliamentary cooperation, activate parliamentary friendship committees and coordinate stances in international forums regarding regional issues.
A Kuwaiti parliamentary delegation, headed by MP Fahad bin Jamea, arrived in Baghdad Wednesday to partake in the 32nd session of the Executive Committee of the Arab Parliamentary Union. (end)
